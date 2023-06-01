Report: U.S offers Israel-Saudi Arabia normalization for silence on Iran deal

American officials have reiterated they prefer to follow the path of diplomacy in preventing a nuclear Iran

Faced with Iran's continued attempts to enrich uranium far past the range set out in the nuclear accords, the U.S. is trying to keep to a diplomatic path in its efforts to prevent nuclear breakout. Now, the White House is reportedly roping Israel and Saudi Arabia into the effort, as Israel Hayom daily revealed new insights into the negotiations over a possible trilateral agreement.

In order to overcome Israel's opposition to the U.S. entering a revised nuclear deal with Iran, the Americans are reportedly pursuing a normalization agreement between Saudi Arabia and Israel, in exchange for Jerusalem's silence on the Iran deal. Former diplomatic officials told Israel Hayom that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would be inclined to accept such an agreement, but some see it as submission.

According to these former officials, "the fact that Israel has not taken any public steps to oppose the agreement shows that there is agreement behind the scenes. Otherwise, Netanyahu would have acted as he did in 2015."

However, a source in Netanyahu's office denied the allegations to Israel Hayom, and assured there has been no change in the government’s position. "Israel is working in every possible way, through every channel and at every level to oppose any attempt to enable Iran to obtain nuclear capabilities and weapons," the source said.

Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and National Security Council head Tzachi Hanegbi are scheduled to visit the U.S. this week, for meetings with representatives of the American administration, particularly on the Iranian threat, and reportedly on establishing ties with Saudi Arabia. Apparently, the U.S. considers the two to be linked.

Speaking about the prospects of a reviving the 2015 nuclear deal. the U.S. Special Envoy on Iran, Rob Malley, said in an interview with U.S. media on Tuesday, “Our goal is to reach a diplomatic outcome with Iran that would verifiably ensure that Iran can’t acquire a nuclear weapon... We hope that we can resolve this through diplomatic means, and we’re prepared to go down that path."