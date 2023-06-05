Iran to reopen embassy in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday

The mission will return under the leadership of Alireza Enayati, who previously served as Iran's ambassador to Kuwait

Iran will reopen its embassy in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, after it was closed for seven years, the foreign ministry announced in a statement on Monday.

Tehran and Riyadh agreed to reinstate ambassadors, following a Chinese-brokered rapprochement deal sealed in March.

"The opening of the Iranian embassy will take place Tuesday at 6:00 pm local time (1500 GMT) with the presence of the newly appointed Iranian ambassador" to Saudi Arabia, a diplomatic source in Riyadh told AFP.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1665674345123917824 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The mission will return under the leadership of Alireza Enayati, who previously served as Iran's ambassador to Kuwait. Saudi Arabia has yet to confirm when it will reopen its embassy in Tehran or its pick for ambassador.

Saudi Arabia severed relations with Iran in 2016, after its embassy in Tehran and consulate in the northwestern city of Mashhad were attacked, during protests over Riyadh's execution of Shiite cleric Nimr al-Nimr. After years of discord, the two Middle East heavyweights signed a surprise reconciliation agreement in China on March 10.