Iran quiet as renewed ally Saudi Arabia executes three Shiite Muslims

Before the Chinese-brokered normalization of Saudi-Iranian ties in March, incidents like these were more likely to have caused a stir-up between the former foes

Saudi Arabia executed three young men last month, with the interior ministry explaining that they “joined a terrorist cell, possessed weapons and trained with them, and armed assaults on security centers and security men, with the intention of killing and covering them up.”

Two of the three were also convicted of harassing women, including rape. Several news outlets report that the three executed were Shiite Muslims – but Iran, the Shiite powerhouse in the region, has remained silent so far.

Saudi Arabia, which just like Iran has one of the world’s highest death penalty rates, has executed over 10 “terror” offenders since May. According to Amnesty International, the Saudi kingdom executed 196 people in 2022, many of them in the eastern region where the country's Shiite minority is primarily concentrated.

Before the Chinese-brokered normalization of Saudi-Iranian ties in March, incidents like these were more likely to have caused a stir-up between the former foes. In 2016, for example, the execution of Shiite cleric Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr in Saudi Arabia sparked a diplomatic crisis between the majority Sunni Saudi Arabia and Shiite Iran.

Now, the two countries are instead reportedly working on forging a naval alliance with other Gulf countries, bolstering ties and reshuffling alliances in the region.

But there are groups condemning the high number of executions, such as the Committee for Defense of Human Rights in the Arabian Peninsula, a Saudi Arabian human rights dissident organization created in thirty years ago and based in Lebanon.

“The Committee condemns the regime's attempt to spill the blood of the youth of this country, which is shed unjustly and contrary to all legal, human rights, and standards,” the group said in a statement.

Only last week, Riyadh executed two Bahraini citizens based on charges under Saudi Arabia's counterterrorism law. Bahrain and Saudi Arabia have friendly diplomatic ties and both are members of the Gulf Cooperation Council. And in both countries, the Shiite minority is said to suffer from state-fostered discrimination, according to human rights organizations.