Blinken discusses human rights, Israel normalization with Saudi crown prince

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman late Tuesday in Jeddah to discuss Middle East security and human rights issues, as well as the potential normalization with Israel.

Blinken’s three-day visit to the Gulf kingdom is aimed at boosting ties with the Saudis and also focused on joint efforts to end the violence in Sudan and Yemen, according to a statement from the U.S. State Department spokesperson.

“The two affirmed their shared commitment to advance stability, security, and prosperity across the Middle East and beyond, including through a comprehensive political agreement to achieve peace, prosperity, and security in Yemen… The Secretary also thanked the Crown Prince for Saudi Arabia’s support evacuating hundreds of U.S. citizens from Sudan, and for the Kingdom’s ongoing partnership in diplomatic negotiations to stop the fighting there,” the readout said.

The issues of security in the region did not, however, overshadow Washington’s concern about the human rights situation in the Gulf state.

“The Secretary also emphasized that our bilateral relationship is strengthened by progress on human rights,” the statement said.

A U.S. official also told AFP that Blinken “raised human rights both generally and with regards to specific issues” and that the two had "an open, candid discussion that covered the full range of regional and bilateral issues." The meeting, which lasted over an hour and a half, also touched on the potential normalization of relations with Israel, according to the source.

Prior to his visit to the Gulf state, Blinken said that "the United States has a real national security interest in promoting normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia". He added Washington has "no illusions" that this can be done quickly or easily, but stressed that "we remain committed to working toward that outcome."