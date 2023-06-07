Blinken tells diplomats the U.S. is ‘deeply invested’ in Gulf partnerships

The top U.S. diplomat's visit to Saudi Arabia is his first since the kingdom restored diplomatic ties with Iran, which the West considers a pariah

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday told Gulf diplomats in Saudi Arabia that the United States remains “deeply invested” in its Arab Gulf partners, at a time of rapidly shifting regional alliances.

The top U.S. diplomat spoke during a Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) meeting in Riyadh following talks with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and the kingdom’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

"The United States is in this region to say we remain deeply invested in partnering with all of you," Blinken said at the opening of the U.S.-GCC ministerial meeting on strategic partnership. "The GCC is the core of our vision for a Middle East that is more stable, more secure, more prosperous.”

The meetings came a day after Blinken kickstarted a visit aimed at boosting ties with ally Saudi Arabia, which has begun forging closer relations with Washington’s rivals. Ties between the decades-old allies have been recently strained, mainly over human rights and oil.

The three-day visit was Blinken's first since the kingdom restored diplomatic ties with Iran, which the West considers a pariah over its contested nuclear activities and involvement in regional conflicts.

On Tuesday, the day Blinken arrived, Iran reopened its embassy in Riyadh after a seven-year closure, with Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Alireza Bigdeli hailing a "new era" in ties. The same day, Prince Mohammed hosted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, the head of a fellow oil power who has long sparred with Washington.

And last month, Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad attended an Arab League summit in Jeddah – a decision condemned by Washington and his first since Syria's membership was suspended at the start of its 12-year civil war.