Dubai came third in a top 10 best cities in the world list, according to the latest ranking by The Economist. The Middle Eastern city was ahead of the Western mega-cities of New York, London, Paris and San Francisco.

“Dubai secured the third position among ten prominent global cities, reflecting its performance over the last three years,” Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, made an early announcement on Twitter.

The crown prince thanked “all the government and semi-government entities, as well as private sector partners, who have united as one team to raise Dubai's global standing across various sectors.”

He also attributed the success to “the visionary leadership” of his father, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and “and the ambitious targets set by the Dubai Economic Agenda D33," the aim of which is to double the size of Dubai's economy over the next decade and consolidate its position among the world's top three cities.

The Economist looked at four categories over the past three years, including population, economic growth, vacant office space and real estate prices.

Miami topped the ranking, "thanks to its strong economic growth and dynamic real estate market", where real house prices jumped by 39.5% between 2019 and 2022. Singapore came 2nd, New York 4th, followed by London, Tokyo, Sydney, Johannesburg, Paris and San Francisco in tenth place.

In April, it was reported that a sandy plot of land on an artificial island in Dubai was sold for $34 million at a 242-percent profit, after just being purchased two years prior for under $10 million. Located in the Bay of Jumeirah, one of the most popular artificial islands in Dubai built in the shape of a seahorse, and is only accessible from the mainland by a bridge.

Dubai was also ranked as the best winter destination in the world, November 2022, with the most Google searches and the most things to do in that period. According to data released by travel package provider ParkSleepFly, tourists “can expect to enjoy 8.82 hours of sunshine per day” with “average temperatures reaching a pleasant 68.9° Fahrenheit” during the cold months.