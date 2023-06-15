Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister to visit Iran on Saturday

Last week, Iran reopened its embassy in Riyadh

Iranian media reported on Thursday that Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan is expected in Tehran on Saturday.

The minister is set to meet with Iranian officials, Tasnim news agency said without providing further details of his agenda.

The visit comes three months after Riyadh and Tehran announced a normalization deal brokered by China. The agreement ended years of hostility between the two countries.

Last week, Iran reopened its embassy in Riyadh. Saudi Arabia has yet to confirm when it will open its embassy in Tehran or its pick for ambassador.

Earlier in April, a Saudi delegation visited the Iranian capital. Iran has also accepted an invitation for President Ebrahim Raisi to visit Saudi Arabia following an invitation from King Salman.