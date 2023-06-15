Saudi Arabia says it has provided humanitarian aid to 167 countries worldwide since 1996 through a center named KSrelief

Saudi Arabia has provided more than $96 billion in humanitarian aid to 167 countries worldwide since 1996 SPA reported.

Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah, advisor to the Saudi Royal Court and general supervisor of King Salman's Center for Humanitarian Aid and Relief (KSrelief), said the Saudi initiative aims to be a leading international humanitarian aid center.

Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP General supervisor of the King Salman Centre for Relief and Humanitarian Affairs of Saudi Arabia, Abdullah bin Abdel-Aziz Al Rabeeah, delivers a speech at the United Nations offices in Geneva.

Al-Rabeeah also emphasized the core values of KSrelief as impartiality, transparency, quality, professionalism, initiative, creativity, and partnership building. Since 2015, the center has implemented 2,374 projects worth over $6.2 billion in 91 countries, cooperating with over 175 partners. He pointed out that 885 projects were for women and 815 for children.

In recent years, Saudi Arabia sought out a larger role on the world stage. When conflict broke out in Sudan in April, Riyadh was quick to rescue international workers in the African country. Later, the kingdom also went on to mediate between the warring parties together with the United States.

However, not everyone has been happy with the latest developments. U.S. Congress launched a probe into a surprise merger of the PGA Tour with Saudi-backed LIV Golf. The deal raised questions about the role of the Gulf state’s government in the accord, said Senator Richard Blumenthal, chairman of the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations.

Others have seen a normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel as a major stepping stone toward stabilizing the region. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in Riyadh, said, “A key part of our strategy to advance a more prosperous, stable, and secure region is regional integration and de-escalation.”