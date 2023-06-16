Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan in turn called for "de-escalation" and finding a "political solution" to the Ukraine conflict

President Vladimir Putin hailed Russia's ties with the United Arab Emirates on Friday as he met the Emirati leader Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, in Russia’s Saint Petersburg.

"The Emirates are a very good partner," Putin said at the start of the meeting, on the sidelines of the Petersburg International Economic Forum, where the UAE was invited as a guest of honor.

Putin thanked Al-Nahyan for the role the UAE has played in prisoner exchanges between Russia and Ukraine and Russia and the United States. Last December, American basketball star Brittney Griner was released from a Russian prison in exchange for Washington freeing notorious Russian weapons dealer Viktor Bout.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1669654483645739008 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Al-Nahyan in turn called for "de-escalation" and finding a "political solution" to the Ukraine conflict during the talks. According to the UAE official news agency WAM, the two leaders also discussed their countries' "strategic partnership.”

"The UAE continues to support all efforts aimed at reaching a political solution through dialogue & diplomacy - towards global peace & stability," Sheikh Mohammed tweeted after the meeting.