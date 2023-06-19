Israel to support Saudi Arabia’s bid to host Expo 2030 - report

This way Israel is sending a message that it is interested in normalizing the relations with the Gulf state

Israel is planning to support Saudi Arabia’s campaign to host the World Expo 2030, a report said on Sunday.

Saudi Crown Prince and de-facto ruler Mohammed bin Salman is heading to France with a delegation of ministers and senior officials to hold an official reception for 178 countries in Paris on Monday to support Riyadh’s candidacy. According to Kan broadcaster, an official Israeli representative will attend the event, organized by the Royal Commission for the City of Riyadh, after receiving an invitation from Saudi Arabia.

This way Israel is sending a message that it is interested in normalizing the relations with the Gulf state, the report said. The move comes amid reports that the U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration has intensified efforts to bring the two countries closer.

The final decision about Israel’s support for the Saudi bid hasn’t yet been officially made, according to the report. However, the presence of the Israeli official at the reception is seen as a symbolic gesture outlining the future of the bilateral relations.

Riyadh is competing with Italy’s Rome, Ukraine’s Odesa and South Korea’s Busan for the right to host Expo 2030. The global event is expected to attract 40 million visitors. Voting will take place in November to choose the host city.