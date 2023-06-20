Iranian FM expected in Oman after Qatar talks

Tehran has recently restored relations with several Gulf Arab states, following its rapprochement with Saudi Arabia in March

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian arrived in Doha late Monday for talks with high-ranking Qatari officials. He is then expected to visit Oman’s capital city of Muscat.

The minister was invited to Doha by his Qatari counterpart and the prime minister of the Gulf state Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani. Iran's top diplomat is accompanied by a delegation consisting of the foreign minister’s assistants, a member of the Iranian Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Policy and National Security, and the Foreign Ministry’s spokesman, Nasser Kanani, according to Iranian media.

Amir-Abdollahian’s visits to Qatar and Oman are aimed at “further promoting relations” with the Gulf states following previous agreements reached by the three countries. Apart from bilateral relations, they will discuss major regional and international developments.

Last week, a similar trip to Qatar was made by the Governor of the Central Bank of Iran Mohammad Reza Farzin. He discussed ways of bolstering the monetary, banking and economic cooperation with Qatari officials. Earlier in June, the foreign ministers of Iran and Qatar also discussed in a phone call improving relations between the countries.

Tehran has recently restored relations with several Gulf Arab states, following its rapprochement with Saudi Arabia under a China-mediated deal in March. In early June, Iran's navy commander announced that Tehran plans to form a naval coalition that would include Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Iraq, Pakistan, and India.