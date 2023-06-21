Iranian foreign minister holds talks in Oman on second leg of his Gulf tour

The minister is expected to travel to Kuwait later on Wednesday

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Wednesday held “constructive” talks with his Omani counterpart as he arrived in Muscat a day after visiting Qatar.

Tehran’s top diplomat discussed the country’s nuclear program with Qatari and EU officials in Doha as part of his tour of the Gulf that will also include stops in Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates, according to AFP.

His meeting with Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi focused on "continued consultations and cooperation" and issues of bilateral concern. Last week, Tehran said it had been engaged in indirect negotiations with Washington through Oman, regarding nuclear issues, U.S. sanctions and American detainees held in Iran.

"There is great consensus in the visions of the two states on a series of issues... that will contribute to stability, security and peace," he said, as quoted by the official Oman News Agency.

Amir-Abdollahian in turn called the meeting "constructive" and praised the effective cooperation between the two sides. Earlier on Tuesday in Doha, Iran's top nuclear negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, held talks with the European Union's Iran nuclear talks coordinator Enrique Mora.

"I had a serious and constructive meeting with Enrique Mora in Doha," he said on social media on Wednesday. "We discussed and exchanged opinions on a range of issues, including negotiations to lift sanctions."

EU spokesperson Peter Stano confirmed the meeting, saying the bloc was "keeping diplomatic channels open, including through this meeting in Doha, to address all issues of concern with Iran."

Amir-Abdollahian also discussed "developments in the nuclear agreement" with his Qatari counterpart, according to the official Qatar News Agency. The minister is expected to travel to Kuwait later on Wednesday.