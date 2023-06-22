Iran’s foreign minister concludes Gulf tour with UAE visit

The minister extended an invitation from Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi for Emirati Sheikh Mohammed to visit

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Thursday wrapped up his three-day tour of Gulf states with a visit to the United Arab Emirates.

He discussed "bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation" in a meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi, the official WAM news agency reported. The minister extended an invitation from Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi for Sheikh Mohammed to visit, according to Iran's foreign ministry.

He later met with his Emirati counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, who emphasized "the significance of establishing an international approach to multilateral action based on cooperation and partnership," WAM said. During the visit, Iran and the UAE also signed an agreement to expand air transport services between the two countries and increase trade and tourism opportunities.

Amir-Abdollahian's visit to the UAE followed stops in Qatar, Kuwait and Oman. Gulf Arab countries are seeking to ease tensions with Iran, fuelled in recent years by the conflicts in Yemen and Syria.

Last week, Tehran said it had been engaged in indirect negotiations with the United States through Oman, with nuclear issues, U.S. sanctions and a possible prisoner swap on the agenda. The following day, Iran's top nuclear negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, said he had met with diplomats from three European countries in Abu Dhabi to discuss a number of issues, including his country's nuclear activities.