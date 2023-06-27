Saudi envoy to U.S.: ‘We talk about integration with Israel, not normalization'

She added that the Gulf state wants 'to see Israel flourish as much as we want to see Palestine flourish'

The Saudi ambassador to the United States, Princess Reema bint Bandar Al Saud, indicated that reaching an Israeli-Palestinian peace agreement is in line with Vision 2030 - the kingdom's social reform project.

She added that the Gulf state wants “to see Israel flourish as much as we want to see Palestine flourish." According to the "Maariv" website, the Saudi ambassador's statements came during her participation a conference in Colorado on Saturday.

The envoy added that Saudi Arabia is focused on integration with Israel and explained: "We are not saying normalization, we are talking about an integrated, unified Middle East like Europe, in which we all have rights."

"Normalization means that you are sitting there, and I am sitting here, and we live together, but separately. Integration means that we cooperate, our interests cooperate, and our youth flourish," she was quoted as saying.

Reema added that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu government's policy towards the Palestinians complicates efforts to reach peace in the region. She described the behavior of the Israeli government in the West Bank as "extremely harmful," adding that "not every solution to the conflict will lead to a just and respectful peace for both parties."

The ambassador noted that she has a clear interest in seeing an end to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, citing the efforts of her father, Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud, who served as Riyadh's ambassador to Washington for more than two decades, until 2005.

"I feel sad for these 23 years. He lived on the plane, and devoted his life to resolving this situation. Therefore, nothing makes me happier than being the first Saudi female diplomat in the United States and seeing a solution to the Palestinian-Israeli crisis, because it is a crisis,” she said.