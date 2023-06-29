Washington says Saudi forces neutralized the assailant that opened fire on the American consulate building and killed a Nepalese security officer

A security guard for a U.S. consulate was killed, in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah, on Wednesday night. The gunman was neutralized by Saudi security forces, officials said.

"A man stopped in a car in front of the consulate building and got out with a weapon in his hand," the official Saudi Press Agency quoted a police spokesman as saying, adding local security forces killed the assailant in an exchange of fire.

"We offer our sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased local guards member," the U.S. State Department said in a statement in Washington.

AFP The US consulate in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The State Department confirmed that Saudi forces killed the assailant. It added that the U.S. spoke to the kingdom, as Riyadh opened an investigation into the incident.

“The consulate was appropriately locked down and no Americans were harmed in the attack,” the American statement said. The Saudis released that it was a Nepalese security officer that was wounded and later died.

The consulate building was previously targeted by extremist attacks. The last was on July 4, 2016, American Independence Day, by a suicide bomber. And another attack that left five people dead in December 2004.

Almost two million Muslim worshippers were converging on the Saudi kingdom, making the Hajj pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca. The attack occurred about 44 miles away in Jeddah.

The coastal city of Jeddah, on the Red Sea, has been a central point of contact for the Americans and Saudis in their effort to mediate between the warring forces in Sudan. It was the meeting spot for U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken Antony Blinken and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman earlier in June.