Oman to establish a new economic city with two free trade zones

Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said issues two royal decrees for the creation of Khazaen, establishing it with economic free trade zones

Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said issued two royal decrees for the establishment of Khazaen, in the southern governorate of Al Batina. The second of the decrees stipulated the creation of two economic free trade zones within the area.

The City of Khazaen will be supervised by the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones, the statement said. According to the decree, Oman Logistics Company will be the operating party, and the Khazaen Economic City Company will be the developer.

Oman's economy has reportedly been on a solid footing, as it continues its economic diversification initiatives, bolstered by favorable oil prices and fiscal reforms at a time when inflation remains contained, the International Monetary Fund said in June.

As the Middle East's largest non-OPEC producer, Oman expects a budget deficit of $3.38 billion this year, or 3% of its economy, after achieving a surplus of $2.96 billion rials in 2022, the Ministry of Finance announced in January.

The conservative Gulf country has also started to enact social reforms, such as a royal decree issued in April that made it so that Omanis no longer need state permission to marry a foreign national. Citizens previously had to fulfill certain conditions and unauthorized marriages drew heavy fines.