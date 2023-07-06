The megacity in the UAE sees an influx of global expats settling in, after the emirate's population plummeted following the coronavirus pandemic

The population of Dubai increased by more than 50,000 people in six months, as the megacity in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) sees an influx of global expats settling into a jobs boom.

The city of Dubai has seen numerous job opportunities created since 2021, attracting thousands of people from all over the world. This comes after the emirate's population plummeted following the coronavirus pandemic in February 2020.

The population recovered along with a government policy implemented to curb Covid-19, as well as to help the economy survive the worldwide shutdowns. Dubai was also one of the first cities in the world to reopen to tourism after the pandemic.

According to data from the Dubai Statistics Center, the city’s population exceeded 3.6 million at the end of June, compared with 3.55 million at the beginning of 2023, an increase of 1.49-percent. Furthermore, the number of inhabitants increased by 89,196 in the last 12 months and by 124,595 in 18 months.

The Dubai government made urban planning one of its top priorities for sustainable development and improving residents' quality of life. The city massively grew with a 80-fold population increase and its urban square footage 170-fold since 1960, when the first urban development plan was launched.

Dubai was ranked third in a list of top 10 cities in the world according to a ranking by The Economist. Which put the Gulf city ahead of Western mega-cities of New York, London, Paris and San Francisco.

In April, a sandy plot of land in Dubai sold for $34 million at a 242-percent profit, after being purchased two years prior for under $10 million. Located in the Bay of Jumeirah, it is one of the most popular artificial islands in the area.