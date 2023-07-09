Al-Barrak said that the world today needs to invest $500 billion a year in energy, whereas it only invested $300 billion in 2022'

Kuwait's Deputy Prime Minister, Dr. Saad Al-Barrak, who is also Minister of Petroleum and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment, has announced that his country will invest over $300 billion in sustainable energy by 2040.

Speaking on the sidelines of the eighth international symposium of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), held in Vienna over two days, Al-Barrak said that "the world today needs to invest $500 billion a year in energy, whereas it only invested $300 billion in 2022."

He also called for a further increase in the volume of investment in the energy market to protect it from price fluctuations and ensure the stability of the global economy.

He stressed the importance of the role played by Kuwait, a founding member of OPEC, in the energy field since the organization was founded on September 14, 1960, and its contribution to reinforcing the stability of world oil markets.

AFP Kuwait's largest oil refinery at the Al-Ahmadi complex, about 25 miles south of the capital Kuwait City, Kuwait.

Kuwait has made many sacrifices to control and determine production levels in line with market needs and prevent price fluctuations.

Al-Barrak affirmed Kuwait's readiness to cooperate with the UAE for the success of its hosting of the Conference of the Parties (COP 28), which is the most important climate and environmental event hosted by the region to take place on November 30.