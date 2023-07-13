Japan’s PM Kishida to visit Gulf over energy markets, green tech

Energy-poor Japan relies on OECD countries for most of its oil, while part of its liquefied natural gas needs is covered by Qatar

It was announced Thursday that Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plans to discuss energy markets and offer Japanese green technologies during a trip to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates later this month.

Energy-poor Japan relies on OPEC countries – of which Saudi Arabia and UAE are key members – for most of its oil, while part of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) needs is covered by Qatar, Reuters reported.

“It is very important to build a personal relationship of trust with the leaders responsible for each country for years to come,” a senior Japanese foreign ministry official said of Kishida’s three-day visit.

"Crude oil prices are high due to the situation in Ukraine, so it is a very important purpose to exchange views on the current oil market and LNG market," the anonymous official told reporters. "It is very important to exchange views with these countries on stabilizing the energy market."

With aims to be carbon neutral by 2050, Japan is actively developing greener and renewable energy technologies, and Kishida will try to promote Japanese know-how as energy-producing nations also have ambitious green targets.

"One of the achievements we expect from this visit is cooperation in the new energy field on environmentally friendly energy sources… while making use of Japan technologies, thereby further broadening cooperative relations in the energy field," the official added.

In March, Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp agreed to study clean hydrogen production in Saudi Arabia together with the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund, as Riyadh is looking to add other types of energy sources – including cleaner fuels and renewables – to diversify its oil-based economy.