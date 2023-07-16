The move comes after Iran attempted to seize two oil tankers last week

The U.S. will send F-16 fighter jets to the Strait of Hormuz in the Gulf region to protect ships from Iranian seizures, according to a senior defense official.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the U.S. will deploy F-16 fighter jets this weekend. They will back the A-10 attack aircraft that have been patrolling the Strait of Hormuz for over a week.

The move comes after Iran attempted to seize two oil tankers in Gulf waters last week. The U.S. Navy said the Iranian vessels backed off when the USS McFaul, a guided-missile destroyer, arrived on the scene.

According to the official, the F-16s will provide air cover to the ships moving through the waterway and increase the military’s visibility in the area, as a deterrent to Iran. He also said that the U.S. is considering military options against increasing Russian aggression in the skies over Syria amid growing cooperation between Moscow, Tehran and Damascus.

The official noted that Iran wants U.S. forces to leave Syria to move lethal aid to Lebanese Hezbollah and threaten Israel. As Moscow owes Tehran for its support in the war in Ukraine, there is more cooperation and intelligence sharing between Russian and Iranian Quds force leaders in Syria, according to the U.S. official.