Dubai building second tallest tower in the world

Dubai will soon be home to the second tallest tower in the world after the iconic Burj Khalifa, which spans 2,716.5 feet.

Farhad Azizi, CEO of Dubai-based Azizi Developments, confirmed the news in a tweet, saying: "It's official: we are building what will be the second tallest building in the world."

He did not reveal the name, height or other details about the the new tower, but he previously said it would be built at a prime location on Sheikh Zayed Road, the city's main thoroughfare.

The construction plan for the tower was first revealed in November last year. The new skyscraper could surpass Merdeka 118 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, which is 2,227.3 ft tall and the Shanghai Tower, which is 2,073.4 ft.

Dubai's Burj Khalifa became the tallest man-made structure ever built in May 2008. The inauguration and partial opening took place on January 4, 2010.