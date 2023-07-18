Saudi Arabia agrees to buy Turkish drones during Erdogan visit

The deal is aimed at 'enhancing the readiness of the Kingdom's armed forces and bolstering its defense and manufacturing capabilities'

Saudi Arabia’s Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman on Tuesday announced that the Gulf state agreed to purchase Turkish drones as President Tayyip Erdogan visits the kingdom.

According to the minister, the deal is aimed at “enhancing the readiness of the Kingdom's armed forces and bolstering its defense and manufacturing capabilities.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1681105116261146627 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Erdogan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attended the signing ceremony between Turkish defense firm Baykar and the Gulf state’s defense ministry, Saudi SPA news agency said, without disclosing the value of the agreement.

The two leaders also attended the signing ceremony of a defense cooperation plan “in line with the military and defense cooperation efforts between our two friendly countries.” In addition, Turkey and Saudi Arabia inked several memorandums of understanding in different sectors, including energy, real estate and direct investments, according to SPA.

Erdogan arrived in the Saudi Red Sea city of Jeddah on Monday as part of his first Gulf tour since his re-election in May. He will travel to Qatar on Tuesday and is due in the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday to secure more investments for Turkey's struggling economy.