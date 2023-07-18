Japan’s Kishida rounds out energy-focused Gulf tour in Qatar

China, Japan, and South Korea are the main market for Qatari gas, which has been increasingly sought by European countries too since Russia's war in Ukraine

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was in gas-rich Qatar on Tuesday to wrap up a Gulf tour centered around energy security and cooperation with Tokyo’s main suppliers.

Making the first visit to Doha by a Japanese premier in a decade, Kishida arrived in Qatar from the United Arab Emirates after starting his tour in Saudi Arabia where he met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. During his three-day trip, Kishida and Gulf leaders discussed "how to deal with energy challenges" in the face of unstable supply due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the prime minister told reporters in Doha.

Japan relies almost entirely on imports for its crude oil, with Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar accounting for the bulk of its supplies. But as the oil-producing Gulf states move toward cleaner energy sources, Japan said it was hoping to offer its greener and renewable energy technologies to assist their decarbonization efforts.

"By combining respective strengths of Gulf states and Japan, oil producers in the Middle East will be transformed to global green energy hubs, exporting decarbonized energy, and critical minerals," Kishida said.

China, Japan, South Korea, and other Asian countries are the main market for Qatari gas, which has been increasingly sought by European countries too since Russia's invasion of Ukraine early last year.

By expanding activities at North Field – which has the world's biggest natural gas reserves and extends under the Gulf into Iranian territory – Qatar expects to raise its liquefied natural gas production by at least 60 percent, taking it to nearly 139 million tons a year by 2027.