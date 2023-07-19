Once close friends, Saudi crown prince says UAE 'stabbed us in the back'

The Americans fear tensions in the Gulf leaders' relationship could harm prospects for broader normalization between Israel and other Muslim countries

A major deterioration in relations between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed (MBZ) was reported on Wednesday by The Wall Street Journal.

Arguably the Middle East's most powerful and influential leaders, the two men were long regarded as political partners and allies, MBZ was even a mentor to the young MBS. But according to WSJ, they haven't exchanged a word for over six months.

The rift between MBS and MBZ appeared, in part, due to their disagreement on many points, including the Gulf’s attitude towards Iran, relations with Russia and the United States, and the wars in Sudan and Yemen.

The American newspaper reported that MBS expressed his anger at the Emiratis in December, quoting the Saudi crown prince claiming that the UAE “stabbed us in the back.” Several experts have since said that the conflict between the two leaders is likely to escalate, with both men being "very confident in their foreign policy".

Due to the rift, U.S. officials have expressed concern that the tensions could make it even more difficult to forge a security alliance against Iran. Another fear was that it will have a negative effect on the prospect of broader normalization between Israel and other Muslim countries. According to the Americans, it will also delay the end of the eight-year war in Yemen.

"MBS doesn't like him [MBZ] and wants to show it," former CIA officer Douglas London told The Wall Street Journal.

(Saudi Press Agency via AP) In this photo provided by Saudi Press Agency, SPA, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman chairs the Arab summit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

In particular, MBS set out to make Saudi Arabia a bigger player in the region, pushing many Western companies to move their offices from Dubai to Riyadh. He also planned new hi-tech centers, tourist sites and large logistics complexes, which would damage UAE revenues.

For his part, MBZ accused Saudi Arabia of getting too close to Russia and its oil policy, which aims to reduce global oil production and keep prices high, benefiting Moscow, which has been hit by international sanctions. He also criticized the Saudi rapprochement with Iran.