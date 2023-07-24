Rights groups urge Jordan to drop cybercrime bill fearing censorship

The amendments would toughen penalties for those seen to have committed cybercrimes including spreading disinformation

Rights groups on Monday urged Jordanian authorities to withdraw a cybercrime bill that is being considered by the country’s parliament, warning it would "pave the way for an alarming surge in online censorship."

The Jordanian government recently referred the draft bill to parliament for discussion with a view to amending a 2015 cybercrime law. According to a joint statement issued by 14 non-governmental organizations, including Human Rights Watch and digital civil rights group Access Now, the bill would "jeopardize digital rights, including freedom of expression and the right to information."

The statement added that the new legislation "will ultimately fail in achieving the Jordanian government's stated goals of tackling 'disinformation,' 'hate speech,' and 'online defamation'." The amendments would toughen penalties for those seen to have committed cybercrimes including spreading disinformation, with those found guilty potentially facing prison time.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1683450000372645889 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The bill must be approved by the house of representatives followed by the senate before being ratified by King Abdullah II. The rights groups urged lawmakers to hold discussions with Jordanian civil society to "explore alternative, rights-respecting ways of addressing legitimate concerns around hate speech and disinformation."

Dozens of journalists on Monday staged a protest in front of their union to voice their objection over the bill. Earlier on Sunday, a group of Jordanian activists, journalists and political figures launched an online campaign rejecting the draft bill and describing it as an "obituary for freedoms."