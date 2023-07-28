Senior official sources in Manama say it is due to a 'scheduling issue' with the Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa not being in the country next week

Bahrain announced the postponement of an official state visit by Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, who was supposed to arrive in the country next week.

Senior official sources in Bahrain told i24NEWS it was a “scheduling issue.” Other media reported that the delay was due to the Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa not being in the country next week, and hence will not be able to meet Cohen.

Amos Ben Gershom/GPO L-R: Israel's First Lady Michal Herzog, Israel's President Isaac Herzog and Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa at Al-Qudaibiya Palace in Manama, Bahrain.

However, there have been speculations in the Israeli media that the real reason for this was the entry of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir into the Temple Mount on Thursday, which sparked strong condemnations in the Arab world.

Amid condemnation from the United States, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, and other countries of Ben-Gvir's ascension to the Temple Mount, it seemed to pundits too much of a coincidence that Cohen's visit was postponed to September.

Minhelet Har Habit Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visits Jerusalem's Temple Mount on occasion of fasting holiday Tisha B'Av.

Ben-Gvir visited the Temple Mount on Thursday morning, and Arab and Islamic countries were quick to condemn it as an escalation. The National Security Minister was surrounded by a tight protective detail, consisting of the Israeli army and police, and it was his third entry since he took office at the beginning of 2023.

"Any unilateral action or rhetoric that threatens the status quo is unacceptable," the U.S. said in a statement. In Jordan, they called Ben-Gvir's move an "invasion," and Saudi Arabia said the minister's ascension to the Temple Mount was "a provocation against Muslims all over the world."

Unusually, Bahrain itself did not comment on Ben-Gvir's entry, reportedly out of etiquette before Cohen's expected visit, who was supposed to arrive in the country on Tuesday and stay there until Thursday. However, statements are also often said after a few days or longer.