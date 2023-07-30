Saudi demands include a 'significant progress' on the Palestinian issue

U.S. officials, who earlier this week went to Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah to bolster efforts on brokering a normalization deal between the Gulf state and Israel, told colleagues that the talks went well, a report said on Saturday.

According to the New York Times, the officials expressed “cautious optimism” about the progress on the deal if diplomatic engagements continue. The report noted that while no breakthrough was announced, the fact that President Joe Biden’s National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan returned to Saudi Arabia shortly after talks in May, signals that the White House “sees serious prospects for an accord.”

The official U.S. statement following the trip said that the visit aimed “to discuss bilateral and regional matters, including initiatives to advance a common vision for a more peaceful, secure, prosperous, and stable Middle East region interconnected with the world.” Biden himself said earlier on Friday that "there’s a rapprochement maybe under way” between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

A senior Israeli official told the New York Times that Jerusalem was not part of the talks but relied on Washington’s promise of full transparency and regular updates. According to the report, Saudis demand a NATO-level defense alliance with the U.S., a civilian nuclear program and a “significant progress” on the Palestinian issue.

A potential deal would reportedly make demands of Israel to take concrete steps toward Palestinians, with King Salman himself intervening, and would reportedly be unsatisfied with a promise like freezing settlement building or not to annex.

The U.S. has its own list of demands, such as coordinating on oil prices, putting the pressure on Moscow amid the war in Ukraine, and pulling it away from the emerging partnership with China.