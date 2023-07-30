Border disputes on agenda in the Arabian Gulf, with Kuwait at the center

The Iraqi and Kuwaiti foreign ministers announce progress on demarcating their borders, while Iran says it will 'pursue its rights' to a dispute gas field

Iraq and Kuwait will work towards reaching a definitive agreement on demarcating their borders, their foreign ministers said on Sunday. While Iran said it would "pursue its rights" to a disputed gas field also claimed by two Gulf States, the ministry's news agency reported.

Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Salem Al-Sabah said there was "complete consensus" between Kuwait and Iraq to "resolve outstanding problems between the two countries, particularly the demarcation of maritime boundaries.”

Ahmad AL-RUBAYE / AFP Iraq's Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein (R) and his counterpart from Kuwait Salem Abdullah al-Jaber al-Sabah attend a press conference in Baghdad

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said that during their talks "the emphasis was placed on resolving the border issues. The next meeting will be hosted by Baghdad, for a legal committee, on August 14.

The neighboring states, which were at war after Saddam Hussein’s Iraq invaded Kuwait in 1990, had new borders established by the United Nations in 1993. In previous talks, Iraqi officials expressed a readiness to recognize the Kuwaiti land border, but their maritime border remained a point of contention. Baghdad has insisted on unhindered access to Gulf waters.

Meanwhile, an offshore zone in the Gulf known as Arash in Iran and Dorra in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia has been contested by the three countries for many years. Earlier in July, the Kuwaitis invited the Iranians for maritime border talks after Tehran said it was ready to start drilling.

Alex HALADA / AFP Iran's Minister of Petroleum Eng Javad Owji (C) arrives at the 8th OPEC International Seminar in Vienna, Austria

"Iran will pursue its rights and interests regarding exploitation and exploration" of the field "if there is no desire for understanding and cooperation,” Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji was quoted as saying by the Shana news agency on Sunday.

Owji said his government sought "the path of negotiation and understanding with our neighbours," according to Shana, adding now "Iran will not tolerate any violation of its rights.”

YASSER AL-ZAYYAT / AFP Kuwait's Deputy Prime Minister and Oil Minister Saad al-Barrak speaks during a parliament session at the National Assembly in Kuwait City.

This was likely in response to a Sky News Arabia report on Thursday, which quoted Kuwait's deputy Oil Minister Saad Al-Barrak as saying his country would begin "drilling and production" at the gas field without waiting for a demarcation deal with Iran.