Rights groups claim Saudi Arabia holding relatives of U.S. citizen as 'retaliation'

DAWN, Freedom Initiative, and ALQST release statement, following an alleged retaliatory detainment of Saudi nationals for a lawsuit against MBS and other royals

Relatives of a U.S. citizen were allegedly detained in Saudi Arabia as retaliation for a commercial lawsuit against royals, including Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), according to three human rights groups on Wednesday.

A lawsuit in the state of Pennsylvania, filed on behalf of 15-year-old U.S. citizen Rakan Nader Aldossari by his father in June 2020, accused the Saudis of failure to honor a contract related to a refinery project on the Caribbean island of Saint Lucia.

(AP Photo/Bradley Lacan) The port of Castries, the capital of St. Lucia.

Rakan’s five relatives reportedly appeared before a Specialized Criminal Court in Riyadh, established in 2008 to try terrorism cases, according to the Washington-based Freedom Initiative’s Saudi director, Abdullah Alaoudh. He added that their names were read out by a judge, but their charges were not disclosed, nor were they given a date for the next hearing.

The Freedom Initiative further denounced the proceedings, saying that "turning a private, commercial dispute into a basis for unjust detention" amounted to "a gross abuse of authority.”

FAYEZ NURELDINE (AFP/File) New Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (L) talks with his cousin Muhammed bin Nayef, whom he has replaced as heir to the Kingdom.

The lawsuit was originally against former Crown Prince Muhammed bin Nayef (MBN), but later amended to include MBS, after the previous Saudi heir was placed under house arrest and had his assets seized.

U.S. courts eventually dismissed the suit, but, according to a statement released by the Freedom Initiative, Democracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN) and ALQST for Human Rights, the Saudi Arabian authorities detained Rakan's relatives earlier as apparent "retaliation.”

"The three organisations call on the Biden administration to demand the release of the Aldossari family members and end their persecution," the statement said.

In response to a letter from Rakan to U.S. President Joe Biden, a State Department official said Washington would "encourage the Saudi government to be clear and transparent about the charges your relatives face and the grounds for those charges."

"We have raised concerns about suspected acts of transnational repression with the Saudi government repeatedly and will raise your case with our Saudi interlocutors as appropriate,” the response added, according to AFP.