Saudi Arabia, Kuwait reject Iran’s claims to disputed gas field

Earlier on Sunday, Iran's oil minister said Tehran may pursue work at the field even without an agreement

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait said in a joint statement on Thursday “they alone have full sovereign rights” over a disputed gas field also claimed by Iran.

The offshore field, known as Arash in Iran and Dorra in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, has long been a focal point of contention between the three countries. The joint statement published stressed that only the two Gulf states can "exploit the wealth in that area."

It added that "their previous and repeated calls to the Islamic Republic of Iran to negotiate" the demarcation of their maritime borders to settle the issue. Last year, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia signed an agreement to jointly develop the field, despite objections from Iran which branded the deal as "illegal."

Iran and Kuwait have held unsuccessful talks for many years over their disputed maritime border area, but recent attempts to reach a deal failed. Earlier on Sunday, Iran's oil minister said Tehran may pursue work at the field even without an agreement.

"Iran will pursue its rights and interests regarding exploitation and exploration" of the field "if there is no desire for understanding and cooperation," Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji was quoted as saying by the official Shana news agency.

Last month, Kuwait had invited Iran for another round of maritime border talks after Tehran said it was ready to start drilling in the field. A few weeks later, Sky News Arabia quoted Kuwait's Oil Minister Saad Al-Barrak as saying his country would also begin "drilling and production" at the gas field without waiting for a demarcation deal with Iran.