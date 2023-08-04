Bahrain reports record energy consumption amid scorching heat

Like other Gulf states, Bahrain is prone to hot and dry summers made warmer by climate change

Scorching summer temperatures and high humidity spur unprecedented electricity consumption in Bahrain, according to authorities.

Manama's Electricity and Water Authority said the country "recorded its highest-ever electricity consumption rate" on Thursday at 3,798 megawatts, beating last year's record of 3,708 MW. The figure came as temperatures on Thursday reached 104 degrees Fahrenheit, compounded by 85-percent humidity.

The electricity authority said on social media it "urges all of its customers to adopt practices that promote energy and water conservation in order to help preserve our national resources." Life in Bahrain largely moves indoors during the summer months, with the ever-present Arctic blast of air-conditioning systems.

