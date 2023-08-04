Earlier on Thursday, Kuwait and Saui Arabia issued a joint statement saying 'they alone have full sovereign rights' over the disputed offshore field

Kuwait's top diplomat was invited to visit Iran amid a dispute over a gas field to which Kuwait and Saudi Arabia say they have exclusive rights.

On Thursday, Kuwait's official KUNA news agency said Foreign Minister Salem al-Sabah had "received a letter from his Iranian counterpart... which included an invitation for an official visit to Iran." The report didn’t specify whether the invitation was accepted.

Earlier on Thursday, Kuwait and Saui Arabia issued a joint statement saying “they alone have full sovereign rights” over the offshore field, known as Arash in Iran and Dorra in the two Gulf states.

The dispute dates back to the 1960s when Iran and Kuwait awarded overlapping offshore concessions. Last year Kuwait and Saudi Arabia signed an agreement to develop the field, despite objections from Iran which in July said it was preparing to start drilling there.

Iran's oil minister also said on Sunday that Tehran may pursue work at the field even without an agreement. The field’s recoverable reserves are estimated at some seven trillion cubic feet.