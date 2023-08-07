Saudi Arabia signs deal with Turkey's Baykar to localize drone manufacturing

In July, Saudi Arabia agreed to buy Turkish drones from Baykar during President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to the Gulf state

Saudi Arabia on Sunday signed a strategic agreement with Turkish defense firm Baykar Tech to localize the manufacturing of drones in the Gulf state.

According to the state-owned Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI), the deal "will enhance SAMI’s role in supporting the national defense industry and strengthening our local capabilities." Turkey had strained relations with Riyadh for years over Ankara’s support for pro-democracy movements in the Middle East and North Africa, as well as the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

However, in July, Saudi Arabia agreed to buy Turkish drones from Baykar during President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to the Gulf state. Although the total sum of the deal wasn’t disclosed, it became the biggest defense contract in Turkey's history.

Last week, Ukraine's Defense Ministry announced that they signed a contract with Baykar to build a service center for the repair and maintenance of combat drones, which proved to be essential for Kyiv amid the ongoing Russian invasion. In September, Turkey also reportedly sold armed drones to the United Arab Emirates.