Bear on a plane! Takeoff delayed after animal escapes cargo hold

A bear escaped from its cage on a plane as it waited to take off from Dubai International Airport on Friday.

Iraqi Airways, the airline operating the Dubai-Baghdad route, denied any responsibility for the animal's escape. Specialists were tasked with putting the bear to sleep before removing it from the plane, delaying takeoff.

A video circulating on social networks shows the plane's captain apologizing to passengers for the delay to take-off caused by the bear's escape.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shayya' Sabbar al Sudani ordered an investigation. Dubai International Airport officials declined to comment on the incident.

AP Photo/Jon Gambrell, File An Emirates jetliner comes in for landing at the Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 11, 2019.

Iraqi Airways said the animal was being transported from Baghdad to Dubai, but a company official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the bear was due to travel in the opposite direction.

Although not a common problem in air transport, this is not the first time a bear has caused delays at an airport. In 2021, a wild brown bear disrupted air traffic in northern Japan, injuring four people before being shot dead.