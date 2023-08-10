Kuwait ranked 4th most livable country in the Arab world

The United Arab Emirates ranked first regionally and 32 globally

Kuwait has been ranked fourth in the Gulf and Arab countries and 60 globally in the list of the best countries in the world to live in, according to The Statehood Index StIx.

In a research project published by the German University of Würzburg, experts ranked 173 countries according to how well they meet the basic needs of their people, including rule of law, crime rates, violence and governance.

The United Arab Emirates ranked first regionally and 32 globally, followed by Oman 48, Qatar 52, Kuwait 60 and Saudi Arabia 63.

Singapore topped the world rankings, followed by Australia in second place, Denmark in third, the Netherlands in fourth and Estonia in fifth, while Luxembourg, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand and Germany dominated the rest of the top ten respectively.

ROSLAN RAHMAN / AFP The sun sets against the skyscrapers in Singapore on March 2, 2016.

The U.S. came 23rd and Taiwan 43rd, ahead of China, which ranked 61st after Kuwait.

By contrast, at the bottom of the index were Libya at 173, Yemen at 172 and South Sudan at 171.