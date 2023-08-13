'Vessels are being advised to transit as far away from Iranian territorial waters as possible' says U.S. Fifth Fleet spokesperson Commander Tim Hawkins

Western naval forces in the Gulf region warned ships to avoid Iranian waters in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, according to several statements issued over the weekend.

"Vessels are being advised to transit as far away from Iranian territorial waters as possible" to minimize the risk of seizure, U.S. Fifth Fleet spokesperson Commander Tim Hawkins told AFP on Sunday.

The Washington-led International Maritime Security Construct has been "notifying regional mariners of appropriate precautions to minimize the risk of seizure based on current regional tensions, which we seek to de-escalate," Hawkins added.

The maritime alliance is made up of 11 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Established in 2019 with a mission to "provide reassurance to merchant shipping in the Middle East region".

(AP Photo) This is a locator map for the Strait of Hormuz and surrounding countries.

Saturday night, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency also released a statement that it had been "made aware of an increased threat within the vicinity of Strait Of Hormuz.”

Earlier on Saturday, maritime security company Ambrey gave more definitive details, saying that they were warned by Greek and U.S. authorities, as well as others, "of an attack on a merchant vessel... in the Strait of Hormuz in the next 12 to 72 hours".

"Previously, after a similar warning was issued, a merchant vessel was seized by Iranian authorities under a false pretext," the maritime security company added in its statement.

The latest developments in the Gulf waters seems to come despite an agreement reached by the United States and Iran to release five American prisoners in exchange for the release of Iranian funds frozen for humanitarian purposes.

Nevertheless, over 3,000 U.S. sailors arrived on Monday in the Middle East in order to enhance American military presence in the region. Washington stated its goal was to deter Iran from seizing more ships and oil tankers.