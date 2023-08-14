With over 15 exhibitions in 20 venues, the event aims to inspire interest in calligraphy, presented in over eight languages

Dubai's first-ever Calligraphy Biennale will kick off for a month, beginning on October 1.

The event, organized by the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, will feature over 200 local and international artists, presenting a diverse range of calligraphic styles and art forms.

Over 100 sessions and workshops led by renowned calligraphers and experts in the field will also be on offer.

Works will also represent a diverse range of mediums including works on paper, jewelry, public sculptures and textiles.

The Dubai Calligraphy Biennale will collaborate with local cultural institutions such as Dubai Expo City, the Mohammed bin Rashid Library and the Sultan Bin Ali Al Owais Cultural Foundation.