Kuwait City ranked most affordable city in the world - survey

Abu Dhabi came in second place, while Riyadh finished third in the survey conducted by Workyard Research

A survey conducted by Workyard Research showed that Kuwait City is the most affordable city in the world, with an average monthly income per person of $6,199 and a cost of living of $752.70.

In Kuwait City, expatriates can save a significant portion of their income after covering basic expenses.

In comparison, New York has become the least affordable city due to its high cost of living.

Abu Dhabi came second in the list of most affordable cities, combining high incomes with a low cost of living. The average monthly per capita income in Abu Dhabi is $7,154, with living expenses amounting to around $873.10.

AP Photo/Gustavo Ferrari, File The Kuwait city skyline in Shuwaikh, Kuwait City.

In addition, Riyadh came third, with an average monthly income of $6,245 and a cost of living of $814.90.

Workyard experts analyzed data from 20 cities to assess the balance between incomes and living costs, including rent, food and utilities.

The data was drawn from government sources and compared average monthly income with average monthly living costs for 2023.

