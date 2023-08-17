Iranian foreign minister to visit Saudi Arabia on Thursday

The visit comes a week after the Saudi embassy in Tehran has officially reopened

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian will visit Saudi Arabia on Thursday, state media reported on Wednesday.

The visit comes a week after the Saudi embassy in Tehran has officially reopened. Earlier in June, Iran reopened its embassy in Saudi Arabia after a seven-year closure.

Shortly after Iranian diplomatic missions resumed their work in Jeddah and Riyadh Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with Iranian officials in Tehran. It was his first visit to the Islamic republic after the resumption of diplomatic ties between the states was brokered by China during a meeting in March.

The trilateral deal signed in Beijing ended a diplomatic rift between the two countries following years of hostility that had endangered regional stability in the Gulf. Last year, Iran also resumed ties with the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait.