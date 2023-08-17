Success of 'Barbie' is symbol of dramatic change in Saudi Arabia

The popularity of the film is so strong in the kingdom that some cinemas are scheduling up to 15 screenings of the film a day

Who would have thought that the film "Barbie," a veritable social phenomenon and a huge summer box-office success worldwide, could provide the key to understanding the societal revolutions taking place in the Middle East?

While Middle Eastern countries such as Kuwait and Lebanon have called for the film to be banned for "undermining traditional gender norms", many Saudis seem to be ignoring them.

The craze for the film in Saudi Arabia has reached such a peak that some cinemas schedule up to 15 screenings of the film a day. That this phenomenon should occur in Saudi Arabia - one of the most male-dominated countries in the world - has been mind-boggling to many Middle East analysts.

Just eight years ago, there were no movie theaters in Saudi Arabia, let alone films about patriarchy.

Women were not allowed to drive. Religious police roamed the streets, enforcing sexual segregation and shouting at women to cover themselves from head to toe in black.

Despite radical social change, Saudi Arabia remains a state built around patriarchy. By law, the ruler of the kingdom must be a male member of the royal family, and although several women have risen to senior positions, all members of Prince Mohammed's cabinet and his closest advisors are men.

FAYEZ NURELDINE (AFP/File) Saudi women may be allowed to drive from Sunday but their legal and personal affairs remain in the hands of the men in their lives

Saudi women can work and travel, but they still need the approval of a male guardian to marry. And gay and transgender Saudis face profound discrimination, and sometimes arrest.

The film's banning in other Middle Eastern countries is nevertheless a stark contrast to the apparent openness in Saudi Arabia. Despite this phenomenon, not all Saudis are receptive to the film.

JUNG YEON-JE / AFP Actress Margot Robbie promoting the movie "Barbie."

For entrepreneur Wafa Alrushaid, who suggested that the film be banned in her country, its messages are a "distortion of feminism," the New York Times quoted her saying.

She also objects to the fact that a transgender actress played one of the Barbies. "This film is a conspiracy against the families and children of the world."