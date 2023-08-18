Future opportunities for cooperation and developments in the regional and international arenas were reviewed, according to a Saudi Arabian statement

Iran's foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), in Jeddah on Friday, during a first state visit since a surprise rapprochement between the Middle East rivals.

"Future opportunities for cooperation” were reviewed, according to the Saudi foreign ministry, “in addition to discussing developments in the situation on the regional and international arenas.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1692497573158805971 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

After extending the foreign minister’s scheduled one-day visit, it was the first time a senior Iranian official had met with MBS, according to Iran's official IRNA news agency.

The Shiite Muslim-majority Iran and Sunni-ruled Saudi had broken off ties in 2016, but agreed to a rapprochement through a Chinese-brokered deal in March. Amir-Abdollahian hailed economic and security cooperation between the two countries, but announced no new agreements during the visit. However, the Iranian foreign minister did speak on some regional developments.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1692497042356969774 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

On Thursday, the Iranian foreign minister said ties "are progressing in the right direction" as he stood alongside his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, in a press conference.

Amir-Abdollahian also described the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as "the most important issue in the Islamic world,” as he stood next to Prince Faisal.

At the same time, Israel’s Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer was in Washington to meet U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, with regional cooperation and challenges, including Iran on the agenda.

“They also discussed ongoing efforts to further Israel’s full integration in the Middle East,” U.S. State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said of the latest meeting.