Biden and MBS could discuss Israel-Saudi normalization at the next G20 - report

Next month’s G20 summit in New Delhi could be used for a sidelines meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), according to sources quoted by Axios.

U.S. and Saudi officials have reportedly been discussing a potential meeting for weeks, but nothing has yet been finalized, at this time neither country confirmed the option.

Biden’s administration has been pushing for a major deal with Saudi Arabia, which could include U.S. security guarantees for Riyadh, as well as approval for a civilian nuclear program, and a historic normalization agreement with Israel.

However, Biden will reportedly face opposition from some Democrats in the U.S. Congress, due to concerns about human rights in Saudi Arabia and the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

With that being said, the White House has also been reported to want the diplomatic mega-deal to be completed with Riyadh before the presidential campaign dominates Biden's agenda. Though some issues, particularly the civilian nuclear program that would include uranium enrichment on Saudi soil, are still under discussion.

Meanwhile, Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer met last week with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to discuss the issue of normalization with Saudi Arabia, later telling PBS that, "like so many things, the devil is in the details, and we’re going to have to look at what ultimately is agreed upon.”

“The Saudis could go to China or they can go to France tomorrow, and they could set up — ask them to set up — a civil nuclear program and to allow for domestic enrichment,” the Israeli minister highlighted a detail of great concern in Israel.

In response to opposition at home, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a brief statement through his office, saying Israel has not agreed that "any neighboring country" starts a nuclear program.