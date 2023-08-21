English
Saudi Arabia launches $200 million fund for high-tech sector

A handout picture provided by the Saudi Royal Palace on October 24, 2018, shows Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman speaking during a joint session of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference in the capital Riyadh
The kingdom is expected to spend $34.6 billion on information and communications technologies by 2023

A $200 million fund has been launched in Saudi Arabia to invest in national and international high-tech companies as part of the kingdom's economic diversification plan.

The project is part of the new strategy of the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (Kaust), the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

The strategy focuses on "increasing the likelihood of transforming research into economically beneficial innovations", through three main thrusts

Initiatives include the launch of the National Transformation Institute for Applied Research (NTI) to stimulate technology development and commercialization; the restructuring of research centers to align them with national research, development and innovation priorities; and the creation of the new fund.

Saudi Arabia is investing heavily to develop the sector.

The kingdom is expected to spend $34.6 billion on information and communications technologies by 2023. 

Several days ago, the governor of the Saudi Central Bank announced that the Kingdom is the world's largest Islamic financial market, with assets in all sectors exceeding $826.7 billion.

