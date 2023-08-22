Dubai International Airport is the busiest airport in the world

Dubai International Airport (DXB) has announced that it welcomed 41.6 million passengers in the first half of 2023, exceeding 2019 figures and just over 100 percent compared to the first six months of 2019, thanks to a strong recovery from the pandemic.

DXB's figures show a 49.1 percent increase in passenger numbers in the first quarter, compared with 27.9 million in 2022.

Dubai International Airport is now the busiest airport in the world.

In the second quarter, passenger traffic jumped 42.7 percent year-on-year to 20.3 million.

Caroline Haïat/i24NEWS Dubai International Airport

Dubai Airport has seen significant growth in passenger and freight traffic over the past decade.

Between 1997 and 2015, the total number of transit passengers increased by 815 percent.