Fierce storms, heavy rains lash Saudi Arabia’s Mecca

Footage shows pilgrims outside the Grand Mosque who were toppled over by the wind, which also sent crowd barriers sliding across the rain-slicked floor

Fierce storms and heavy rains lashed Saudi Arabia’s Mecca region, which is home to Islam's holiest site, the Grand Mosque.

As pilgrims tried to circumambulate the Kaaba, the giant black cube towards which all Muslims pray, a bolt of lightning struck the iconic Fairmont Makkah Clock Royal Tower hotel, illuminating the night sky late Tuesday. Footage shared with AFP by Mecca residents showed pilgrims outside the Grand Mosque who were toppled over by the wind, which also sent crowd barriers sliding across the rain-slicked floor.

Gale force winds exceeded 50 miles per hour, Hussein al-Qahtani, spokesman for the National Centre for Meteorology, told AFP. The conditions were similar to a 2015 storm that felled a crane at the Grand Mosque, killing more than 100 people and injuring hundreds more, Qahtani said.

No casualties were reported in Tuesday's storm. The Mecca neighborhood of Al-Kakkiyah recorded 1.8 inches of rain within 24 hours, the meteorology center shared in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Flash flooding had mostly dissipated by Wednesday morning, said the residents. Nevertheless the Mecca regional government said on X that schools would be closed in parts of Mecca, with classes conducted on an e-learning platform, "in the interest of everyone's safety."

The meteorology center warned of further storms on Wednesday bringing rain, wind and thunder to the Mecca region and elsewhere in western Saudi Arabia.