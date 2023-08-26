The airport will also feature a new scanner, which will eliminate the need for passengers to remove liquids or laptops from their bags

Dubai International Airport (DXB) will undergo major transformations over the next 5-7 years, reinforcing its status as the world's busiest international hub.

The launch of new business partnerships, the addition of lounges, the creation of more circulation space and investment in new technologies will transform the airport into a large-scale "smart" airport.

AP Photo/Jon Gambrell, File An Emirates jetliner comes in for landing at the Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

These initiatives aim to continue growth over the next 10 to 15 years until the hub reaches maximum capacity.

Dubai International will also feature a new scanner, so that passengers will not have to remove liquids or laptops from their bags when passing through checkpoints.

AFP PHOTO / KARIM SAHIB An Israeli man presents his passport for control upon arrival from Tel Aviv to the Dubai airport in the United Arab Emirates.

The program involves the creation of open boarding lounges, allowing passengers to move around freely, shop, dine and socialize before their flight from Dubai.

Renovations and additions are expected cost between 1 to 3 billion dollars.