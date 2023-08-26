Dubai Airport to undergo major renovations over the next decade
The airport will also feature a new scanner, which will eliminate the need for passengers to remove liquids or laptops from their bags
Dubai International Airport (DXB) will undergo major transformations over the next 5-7 years, reinforcing its status as the world's busiest international hub.
The launch of new business partnerships, the addition of lounges, the creation of more circulation space and investment in new technologies will transform the airport into a large-scale "smart" airport.
These initiatives aim to continue growth over the next 10 to 15 years until the hub reaches maximum capacity.
Dubai International will also feature a new scanner, so that passengers will not have to remove liquids or laptops from their bags when passing through checkpoints.
The program involves the creation of open boarding lounges, allowing passengers to move around freely, shop, dine and socialize before their flight from Dubai.
Renovations and additions are expected cost between 1 to 3 billion dollars.