New archaeological discoveries uncovered in southern Saudi Arabia

Al Abla is one of the most important ancient mining sites in the south of the country

Saudi Arabia has announced significant archaeological discoveries at the site of Al Abla, a mining territory in the Asir region.

Tanks used to build rainwater reservoirs for homes and industry have been unearthed, said the kingdom's Heritage Commission.

The walls and floors of the buildings discovered at the site were covered with gypsum, a mineral used in the manufacture of plaster.

The discoveries, made during the seventh season of archaeological excavations at the site, highlight the fact that 'Al Abla is one of the most important ancient mining sites in the south of the country, the official Saudi news agency reported.

AP Photo/Amr Nabil, File A man in front of a giant Saudi flag in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Among the most remarkable finds were small glass vials, metal pieces, parts of bronze vessels, ivory rings and beads, and precious stones. The teams also discovered oval-shaped water basins with insulating material inside, as well as grinders, glazed pottery and containers.

Next month, the International Archaeology Summit will be held in AlUla.