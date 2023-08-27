Qatari Prime Minister says his country not at war with Israel

These statements were made in response to questions about a potential agreement between the Jewish state and Saudi Arabia that the U.S. is trying to negotiate

Qatar’s Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said Friday that his country doesn’t have a “war with Israel” but pointed out that any deal between Arab countries and Israel must require peace with the Palestinians.

These statements were made in response to questions about a potential agreement between the Jewish state and Saudi Arabia that the U.S. is trying to negotiate. Al-Thani said that Qatar’s position on such deals has remained consistent for years.

“We didn’t hear anything officially about any talks on Saudi-Israel, but at the end of the day, Qatar maintains the same position, that foreign policy decisions of each member states of the GCC — it’s based on their own assessment, on their own evaluation,” he said, referring to the Gulf Cooperation Council, which established diplomatic ties with Israel under the 2020 Abraham Accords.

“At the end of the day, we don’t have a war with Israel, the Israelis have an occupation over the Palestinians,” he added. “So any agreement with the Israelis doesn’t represent peace, the peace (could be) represented only between them and the Palestinians.”

Israel doesn’t have official diplomatic relations with Qatar. However, last year during the FIFA World Cup the two countries made a deal allowing Israeli fans to attend the tournament and launched first-ever direct charter flights from Tel Aviv to Doha.