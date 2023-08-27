Iran-backed Huthi rebels kill 10 Yemen soldiers near border area

The attack left 12 soldiers wounded in addition to the 10 fatalities.

Iran-backed Huthi rebels launched a surprise attack on Sunday that resulted in the death of 10 Yemen army soldiers affiliated with a southern separatist faction.

This deadly assault comes after a period of relative calm extending over a year, according to military experts.

Located within the border area between the southern provinces of Lahj and Al-Bayda, the attack left 12 soldiers wounded in addition to the 10 fatalities. The Huthis suffered losses as well, with four fighters killed and several others injured. As of now, there has been no response or comment from the rebel group.

The targeted site was manned by separatists who seek to establish an autonomous South Yemen, akin to the independent state that existed until 1990.

Recent months have witnessed a resurgence of violence in southern Yemen, with fighters aligned with the Yemeni Southern Transitional Council and soldiers falling victim to attacks attributed to Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP).

AFPTV / AFP A fighter loyal to the Saudi-backed Yemeni government firing a gun from an armoured vehicle during clashes along the Mashgah frontline against Houthi rebel forces near the contested northeastern city of Marib.

Yemen has been embroiled in conflict since 2014, following the Huthis' capture of the capital city Sanaa. This triggered a military intervention led by Saudi Arabia in support of the beleaguered government in 2015.

While the situation in Yemen experienced a notable reduction in hostilities following a UN-brokered ceasefire in April 2022, recent clashes have marred this period of relative peace.

Despite the hope kindled by a China-brokered accord earlier this year, which saw Iran and Saudi Arabia mend ties after a prolonged rupture, peace negotiations between the conflicting parties have stalled.