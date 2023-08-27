Iggy Azalea ordered to leave stage at Saudi concert after wardrobe malfunction

Authorities forced her to leave the stage without finishing the concert, much to the dismay of her fans

Musical artists Iggy Azalea accidentally tore her pants on stage during a performance in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, a highly conservative country.

In the middle of a song, while dancing on stage in tight latex pants, Azalea's pants ripped at the thigh and the singer looked embarrassed. She was then quickly ordered to leave the stage as, according to the Saudi authorities, this was a "violation of modesty rules."

"I'm really sorry I couldn't finish the show," the singer wrote to her fans.

In response, many fans wondered why Azalea hadn't simply changed her pants and continued the show. She claimed that this was indeed her wish, but that her feminist comments on stage were what had prompted the local authorities to remove her permanently: "I told the crowd 'Ladies, let's make some noise, it's a woman's world!' And that probably pushed the authorities over the edge," she wrote in a tweet.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Iggy Azalea

"I simply don't want fans to be angry or sad because of the show organizers, because it wasn't their decision or mine, but the police who were near the stage."

The rapper left Australia on her own for the United States at the age of 16 to pursue a career in hip-hop. In September 2011, she released her first mixtape, Ignorant Art, and in March 2012, rapper T.I. announced Azalea's signing with his Grand Hustle label.